Energy trader Mercuria provides $1 bln refinancing to Greece's Aegean Marine

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Swiss-based energy trader Mercuria Group has agreed to provide a $1 billion trade finance facility to Greece’s Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, the marine fuel logistics and supplies company said in a statement on Thursday.

Aegean Marine underwent a major leadership change this year following losses and a new chairman was appointed in May to lead a strategic review.

Mercuria will initially inject at least $30 million in cash, Aegean Marine said.

Mercuria declined to comment. (Reporting By Julia Payne; editing by David Evans)