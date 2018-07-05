FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Energy trader Mercuria provides $1 bln refinancing to Greece's Aegean Marine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Swiss-based energy trader Mercuria Group has agreed to provide a $1 billion trade finance facility to Greece’s Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, the marine fuel logistics and supplies company said in a statement on Thursday.

Aegean Marine underwent a major leadership change this year following losses and a new chairman was appointed in May to lead a strategic review.

Mercuria will initially inject at least $30 million in cash, Aegean Marine said.

Mercuria declined to comment. (Reporting By Julia Payne; editing by David Evans)

