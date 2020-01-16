Greek airline Aegean flies record number of passengers in 2019

ATHENS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines flew 15 million passengers last year, a record for the 20-year old airline, and boosted its load factor, it said on Thursday.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, said overall passenger traffic grew 7% in 2019 with its load factor increasing to 84.8% from 83.9% a year earlier. Passenger traffic on its international routes grew 11% year-on-year.

“We continue to invest in extending the tourism period, a double bet on sustainable growth in tourism and the country, the carrier’s CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis said in a statement.

Last month Aegean submitted a non-binding bid for Croatia Airlines, which the Croatian government is seeking to privatise. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)