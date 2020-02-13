New look for Greece's Aegean Airlines as it receives first A320neos

ATHENS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines unveiled a new livery as it took delivery of three Airbus A320neo aircraft, the first of 46 planes that will renew its fleet.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, expects to receive the new A320neo and A321neo jets by 2025 and has an option for an additional 12 as it expands its fleet, aiming for lower fuel and maintenance costs, executives said on Thursday.

“2020 brings a new beginning, new momentum and opportunities and a new look,” said Aegean’s CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis. “The new aircraft are a platform for our people to create an even better travel experience for our passengers.”

Aegean ditched its seagull logo for a new livery of deep blue and white wavy lines, inspired by the Greek sky and seas, it said.

The 20-year old carrier, which only operates Airbus planes, flew a record 15 million passengers last year.

For the next six years, it will invest more than $500 million a year on its fleet expansion and renewal, executives said.

It expects to take delivery of a total of six new jets by July, reaching a fleet of 65 aircraft and adding 1.5 million seats to a total of 19 million for the year.

In December, Aegean submitted a non-binding bid for Croatia Airlines, which the Croatian government is seeking to privatise. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)