November 21, 2019 / 3:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Aegean Airlines Q3 earnings dip, load factor rises

ATHENS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines on Thursday reported slightly lower net profit in the third quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, improving its load factor and passenger traffic.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, reported a net profit of 90.2 million euros ($99.80 million)compared to net earnings of 94.7 million in the same period last year.

The carrier said revenue in July-to-September rose 6% year-on-year to 512.5 million euros as its load factor improved to 87.7% from 86.1% in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

