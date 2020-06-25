Consumer Goods and Retail
Greek carrier Aegean widens Q1 loss on travel slump

ATHENS, June 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines more than doubled its loss in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, hurt by the grounding of planes as part of restrictions to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, on Thursday reported a net loss of 85.4 million euros ($95.85 million) versus a loss of 35.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Sales fell 15% year-on-year to 147 million euros. ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

