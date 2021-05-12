Aegon reports better-than-expected 1Q operating result of $523 mln

AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) - Aegon NV, the Dutch insurer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating result of 431 million euros ($522.67 million), which it attributed to cost-cutting and strong performance by stock market investments.

Analysts had estimated the operating result at 378 million euros, according to a company-compiled poll, compared to 358 million euros in the same period of 2020. ($1 = 0.8246 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christopher Cushing)