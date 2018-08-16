FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 5:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Aegon's H1 underlying profit narrowly beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Aegon, the Dutch owner of U.S. insurer Transamerica Corp, reported a slightly better-than-expected underlying earnings of 1.06 billion euros ($1.21 billion) for the first half of 2018, helped by cost-cutting and better margins in the Netherlands.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the profit at 1.02 billion euros. The company’s underlying earnings in the first half of 2017 was 1.04 billion euros. $1 = 0.8780 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

