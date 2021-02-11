Dutch insurer Aegon's H2 core profit beats expectations

AMSTERDAM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday beat analysts’ expectations with a 7% increase of second-half core earnings to 1.03 billion euros ($1.25 billion), helped by cost savings and rising stock prices.

Analysts polled by the company on average had predicted pretax underlying earnings to fall to 796 million euros in the second half of 2020, after a 963 million euros result a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8247 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Shri Navaratnam)