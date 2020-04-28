Healthcare
Aena says traffic falls over 95% in its Spanish airports in April

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - State-owned Spanish airport operator Aena said on Tuesday that traffic in its domestic network plummeted in April, down over 95% compared to a 59.3% fall in March, adding it was difficult to foresee when traffic would recover.

Aena, which also operates Luton airport in Britain, registered net profit of 23.1 million euros ($25 million) in the first quarter, a 83% drop on the year-ago period. ($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

