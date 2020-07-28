Spain's airport operator Aena swings to H1 loss as air travel plunges

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena swung to a 170.7 million euro ($200.21 million) loss in the first half of 2020 from a profit of 559 million euros a year ago, it said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic brought global air travel to a near standstill.

Aena’s revenue almost halved over the same period to 1.09 billion euros from 2.07 billion euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were just 211.4 million euros for the first six months of the year, against 1.19 billion euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8526 euros) (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Nathan Allen)