Spanish airport operator Aena posts 9-Month net loss as air traffic plummeted

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spanish operator Aena said on Wednesday it posted a net loss of 107.6 million euros ($127.2 million) in the first nine months compared with a 1.1 billion euro net profit in the same period last year as COVID-19 travel restrictions gutted air traffic.

The number of passengers transiting through Aena’s airports fell 69% in the first nine months of this year to 74.6 million down from 238 million passengers in the same period a year ago.