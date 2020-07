MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s airport operator Aena said it did not expect European air traffic to recover to pre-Covid levels of activity until 2024, as the state-owned company released its first half results on Tuesday.

Aena also estimated that passenger traffic for 2020 would decrease between 57% and 67% overall, and reported a dive in traffic of 97.8% compared to the same six-month period last year. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Nathan Allen)