Japan's Aeon sees annual operating profit falling as much as 77% amid virus crisis

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japanese supermarket giant Aeon on Friday said its operating profit may drop as much as 77% in the year through next February as the coronavirus outbreak hits global consumer spending and forces some of its stores to close.

The company, which runs Asia’s biggest supermarket chain including stores in China, said operating profit for the year that just ended rose 1.5% to 215.5 billion.

Operating profit in the current year could be between 50 billion yen to 100 billion yen, it said, adding that giving a more precise forecast was difficult. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)