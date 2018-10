Oct 11 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group (IAG) said on Thursday that Aer Lingus chief executive Stephen Kavanagh will step down on January 1, 2019 and will be succeeded by Sean Doyle, a British Airways director.

IAG also said that Kavanagh will remain with the airline as a non-executive director of Aer Lingus, Ireland’s second largest airlines. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)