Russia spent 40.9 bln roubles from wealth fund on Aeroflot shares, says ministry

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry said on Thursday it spent 40.9 billion roubles ($525.4 million) on shares in national carrier Aeroflot from the government’s National Wealth Fund (NWF).

Last week the airline said it had raised 9.1 billion roubles from the Russian state in a secondary public offering and that the government would exercise pre-emptive rights to buy a further 40.9 billion roubles in shares.