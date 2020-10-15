Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Airlines

Russia spent 40.9 bln roubles from wealth fund on Aeroflot shares, says ministry

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry said on Thursday it spent 40.9 billion roubles ($525.4 million) on shares in national carrier Aeroflot from the government’s National Wealth Fund (NWF).

Last week the airline said it had raised 9.1 billion roubles from the Russian state in a secondary public offering and that the government would exercise pre-emptive rights to buy a further 40.9 billion roubles in shares.

$1 = 77.8402 roubles Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up