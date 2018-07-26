FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 26, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Grupo Aeromexico offers to buy shares in PLM for $180m from Canada's AIMIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican aviation company Grupo Aeromexico announced on Thursday a non-binding offering to acquire shares in loyalty program operator PLM for $180 million from its Canadian partner AIMIA Inc.

The shares controlled by AIMIA represent about 49 percent of PLM, and Grupo Aeromexico owns the remaining 51 percent of the company, Aeromexico said in a statement. Aeromexico said the proposal will be valid through August 3.

PLM Premier operates Club Premier, a loyalty program with four million members.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; writing by Julia Love Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.