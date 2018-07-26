Grupo Aeromexico offers to buy shares in PLM for $180m from Canada's AIMIA

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican aviation company Grupo Aeromexico announced on Thursday a non-binding offering to acquire shares in loyalty program operator PLM for $180 million from its Canadian partner AIMIA Inc.

The shares controlled by AIMIA represent about 49 percent of PLM, and Grupo Aeromexico owns the remaining 51 percent of the company, Aeromexico said in a statement. Aeromexico said the proposal will be valid through August 3.

PLM Premier operates Club Premier, a loyalty program with four million members.