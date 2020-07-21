Mexico's Aeromexico calls for investor meeting on Aug. 6

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico on Tuesday called for a meeting with investors to be held on Aug. 6 as it seeks to reach an agreement over the payment of short-term debt.

The announcement was made in a filing to the stock exchange.

Aeromexico, like other airlines, has been hit hard after countries limited air travel to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Late last month, Aeromexico, Mexico’s largest carrier, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher)