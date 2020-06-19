Aeromexico says looking to restructure financial obligations, has not decided on Chapter 11

MEXICO CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico on Friday said it was analysing its options for an orderly restructuring of short and medium term financial commitments, but said it had not decided to seek Chapter 11 protections in the United States.

Aeromexico shares fell down more than 5% in early trading after a newspaper column said the Mexican airline was considering filing for bankruptcy.

Aeromexico, in a statement, said it was currently identifying additional sources of financing, and said any restructuring would not disrupt its operations. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)