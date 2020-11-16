UPDATE 1-French airport group ADP expects 'gradual recovery' in traffic from April

(Adds details, background)

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Groupe ADP, operator of Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, on Monday estimated that traffic in 2021 would be 45% to 55% of 2019 levels based on a gradual pick up from April.

ADP’s airports have been hit by the fall in travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic but the company expects traffic to improve slowly next year.

“(The 2021 outlook) would be based in particular on a slow and gradual recovery of traffic from April 2021 and the absence of new travel restrictions as of summer 2021,” ADP, which has stakes in international airports in countries including Turkey and India, said.

In October, traffic at ADP’s airports was hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections and new restrictions to fight the spread. It fell 56.8% year-on-year in October, with 9.1 million passengers carried for the entire network of airports.

At ADP’s Paris airports alone, October traffic was down 75.6% year-on-year, having decreased 67.3% since the beginning of the year.

In total, ADP’s traffic has dropped 61.3% since the beginning of the year.

Last month, the company cut its 2020 traffic outlook for Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, forecasting a 65%-70% fall rather than the previously expected 63%.

Earlier in November, ADP signed a partnership with Cerballiance laboratories to facilitate COVID-19 screening for travelling passengers.