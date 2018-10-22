Belgium chooses Lockheed's F-35 to replace F-16 jets -Belga

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Belgium has chosen Lockheed-Martin’s F-35 jets rather than the Eurofighter Typhoon as a replacement for its ageing F-16s, Belgian national news agency Belga said, citing government sources.

Belgium has been deliberating for months over a multi-billion-dollar purchase of 34 new fighter jets, with the latest deadline for a decision being Oct. 29.

A defence ministry spokeswoman declined to comment on the government’s decision and did not confirm the end-October deadline. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Alastair Macdonald )