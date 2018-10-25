FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Belgium confirms choice of Lockheed's F-35 over Eurofighter

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Belgian government confirmed on Thursday it has chosen Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth jets over the Eurofighter Typhoon to replace its ageing F-16s, saying the decision came down to price.

“We have landed! This government is investing heavily in defence. With the purchase of F-35A fighter planes, land vehicles and reconnaissance drones, we ensure your safety and that of our military,” Belgian Defence Minister Steven Vandeput said by Twitter during a government news conference. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

