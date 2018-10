BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Belgian government will shortly make an official announcement on Thursday that it has chosen Lockheed-Martin’s F-35 jets rather than the Eurofighter Typhoon as a replacement for its ageing F-16s, public broadcasters said, citing government sources.

Earlier in the week, the national news agency quoted government sources saying that the choice of the U.S.-built plane had been made. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by Robin Emmott)