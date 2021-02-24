Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace & Defense

Global business jet deliveries decline 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Global business jet deliveries declined 20.4% to 644 aircraft in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) said on Wednesday.

While business jet makers like General Dynamics Corp’s Gulfstream, Bombardier Inc and Textron saw a rebound in deliveries during the last three months of 2020, industry does not expect a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels this year.

Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up