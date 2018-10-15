CORRECTED-Dassault will raise production rates on certain models: CEO

(Corrects number of business jets in the third paragraph)

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct 15 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said on Monday the French planemaker will raise production rates slightly on certain business jet models, including its Falcoln 8x and 2000 jets, in a sign of broader industry demand for corporate aircraft.

“We are at the moment increasing a little bit our rate of production,” Trappier told reporters ahead of a major industry aviation show in Orlando, but would not give specifics.

Trappier said Dassault is producing 40 business jets but would raise production on certain models in 2020. (Reporting By Allison Lampert)