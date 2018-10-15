Dassault will raise production rates on certain models: CEO

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct 15 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said on Monday the French planemaker will raise production rates slightly on certain business jet models, including its Falcoln 8x and 2000 jets, in a sign of broader industry demand for corporate aircraft.

“We are at the moment increasing a little bit our rate of production,” Trappier told reporters ahead of a major industry aviation show in Orlando, but would not give specifics.

Trappier said Dassault is producing 50 business jets but would raise production in 2020. (Reporting By Allison Lampert)