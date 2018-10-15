France's Safran redesigned part of Silvercrest engine -executive

Oct 15 (Reuters) - France’s Safran has improved the design of its Silvercrest engine to prevent a repeat of factory delays and plans further testing in the second quarter of next year to confirm the breakthrough, the head of its engines division told Reuters on Monday.

Safran has suffered delays and penalties over the small new engine, but won a vital reprieve on Monday when business jet operator NetJets agreed to buy up to 150 future Cessna Citation Hemisphere jets powered by the French-designed powerplant. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Tracy Rucinski and Grant McCool)