Brazil's AES Tiete teams up with Anglo American to build wind farm in Bahia

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian utility firm AES Tiete has agreed with mining company Anglo American to build a wind farm in the northeastern state of Bahia, it said on Tuesday.

AES Tiete, which is controlled by U.S. company AES will start building the wind farm in 2021. It will have a capacity of 167.4 megawatts and investment is estimated at 670 million reais ($159.66 million).

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will supply energy to Anglo American over a 15-year period starting in 2022.

In November, AES Tiete partnered with chemical company Unipar Carbocloro to create a joint venture aiming to develop a wind farm in the same state.

“It is important to highlight the new projects disclosed are part of our growth strategy, always seeking to create value to shareholders,” AES Tiete said in the statement.