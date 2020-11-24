Brazil's AES Tiete changes name to AES Brasil

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company AES Tiete Energia SA has changed its name to AES Brasil, the company’s press office said on Tuesday.

“Today, the company definitively assumed the identity of AES Brasil and is reinforcing its position as the number one option in the free energy market,” the company said.

Viriginia-based AES Corp is the company’s majority shareholder. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Richard Pullin)