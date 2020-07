July 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eneva SA has approached BNDES Participacoes SA with the terms of a potential tie-up with power company AES Tiete Energia SA , it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

BNDES Participacoes, a holding company for Brazilian state bank BNDES, is one of the biggest shareholders in AES Tiete. It is commonly known as BNDESPar. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)