UPDATE 1-Brazilian power company Eneva proposes terms for tie-up with AES Tiete

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eneva SA has approached BNDES Participacoes SA with the terms of a potential tie-up with power company AES Tiete Energia SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

BNDES Participacoes, a holding company for Brazilian state bank BNDES, is one of the biggest shareholders in AES Tiete, controlled by AES Holdings Brasil. It is commonly known as BNDESPar.

The move marks the latest in Eneva’s efforts to revive a deal that had failed previously this year, after AES Tiete’s board rejected the offer.

Eneva is offering AES Tiete’s shareholders 0.06539522 of its new common shares per one common or preferred share of its target, implying a 10% premium over today’s prices.

BNDES announced in May it had hired investment bank BR Partners as adviser to sell its 28.41% stake.