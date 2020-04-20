UPDATE 2-AES Tiete may keep talks with Eneva alive if bid is raised -CFO

(Adds CFO comments, share performance)

By Luciano Costa and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, April 20 (Reuters) - AES Tietê may keep talks alive for a merger with rival Eneva SA if the bid is raised, even after the rejection from AES board, Chief Financial Officer Clarissa Della Nina said on Monday.

Eneva unveiled on March 1 a hostile bid for a merger with AES Tiete, controlled by AES Corp, a 6.6 billion-real ($1.25 billion) shares and cash transaction.

Shares in AES Tiete were down 1.2%, in line with benchmark index Bovespa, and Eneva shares were rising 0.9% in early afternoon trading in Sao Paulo.

AES Tiete’s CFO said shareholders would prefer a full-cash, higher bid. Della Nina said the CEO letter to Eneva invites for a meeting to discuss a revised bid.

In a meeting on Sunday, AES Tietê board rejected the offer from Eneva SA, both companies said in filings late on Sunday.

The board said a merger with Eneva would make no sense, since Eneva owns thermoelectrical plants that use coal or natural gas, and AES owns hydroelectric dams. A final decision needs to be taken by a shareholders assembly.