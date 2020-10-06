IN BRIEF: Judge hits Aetna with $15K in fees for ‘culpable’ nonpayment of $64

A woman who convinced Aetna to reimburse her $64.32 for prescription drug purchases is entitled to $15,000 in attorneys’ fees, but not the additional benefits or $111,000 in fees she sought, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews ruled Monday in Manhattan.

Jacqueline Fisher, represented by her husband William Dunnegan of Dunnegan & Scileppi, sued Aetna in 2016 for refusing to cover a $500-a-month brand-name drug when a generic equivalent was available, even though Fisher’s doctor had certified that the brand-name version was medically necessary.

