Oct 23 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would buy health insurer Aetna Inc’s U.S. group life and disability business for $1.45 billion in cash.

The acquisition will add to Hartford’s earnings in 2018, the company said. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)