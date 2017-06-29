Aetna to move corporate headquarter to New York in 2018

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc., the third largest U.S. health insurer, will move its corporate headquarters to New York City in 2018, a decision it has been weighing as the state of Connecticut has raised taxes to try to balance its budget.

The company said on its website that it would have between 1,000 and 2,000 employees in New York after the move to the new building at 61 9th Avenue in Manhattan. Aetna will keep its Hartford campus and retain the several thousand associates in Connecticut.

The move will bring about 250 jobs to New York, according to the Aetna website. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)