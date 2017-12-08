FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVS expects U.S. Justice Department to handle review of Aetna deal
December 8, 2017 / 3:38 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

CVS expects U.S. Justice Department to handle review of Aetna deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. drugstore chain operator CVS Health Corp expects the Justice Department to do the antitrust review of its planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc, a spokesman said.

CVS Health Corp and Aetna announced the $69 billion deal on Dec. 3, arguing it would enable the companies to tackle soaring healthcare spending by offering lower-cost medical services in pharmacies. The Justice Department and U.S. Federal Trade Commission share the job of reviewing mergers to make sure they do not hurt consumers. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

