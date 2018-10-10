CVS, Aetna win approval for merger

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pharmacy chain CVS Health Corp won U.S. antitrust approval for its $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc, the Justice Department said on Wednesday, paving the way for a combination the companies say can help cut soaring U.S. healthcare costs.

It is the second large recent healthcare deal to win antitrust approval from the U.S. Justice Department. The agency gave the green light to health insurer Cigna Corp’s $52 billion acquisition of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts Holding Co, on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Bill Berkrot)