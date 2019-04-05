Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
CVS judge expecting merger hearing for May

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge reviewing an agreement between the government and CVS Health Corp allowing it to buy health insurer Aetna indicated Friday that he wanted to hold a hearing in May to hear from critics of the $69 billion deal.

Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said in a court hearing that he could take a week to hear from the American Medical Association and other opponents of the transaction which closed in November. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)

