WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is expected to approve drug retailer CVS Health Corp’s deal to buy health insurer Aetna Inc as soon as Wednesday, a source familiar with the review said.

The approximately $69 billion CVS-Aetna deal would be the second large deal this year between insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, a consolidation the companies say will help rein in rising U.S. healthcare costs.