Aetna to sell one of its prescription plan units to WellCare

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Thursday it would sell its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business to WellCare Health Plans Inc to obtain U.S. approval for its planned $69 billion deal to merge with CVS Health Corp.

The proposed deal is currently being reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice and an approval would make it the second large healthcare deal this year - one that the companies say will help cut soaring costs in the sector.