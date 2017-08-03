FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Aetna Obamacare member costs improve but second half uncertain
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 13 hours ago

Aetna Obamacare member costs improve but second half uncertain

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc has experienced lower member costs "on the margin" in its Obamacare individual business so far this year, but uncertainty about federal funding for the program in 2018 may spur members, worried they are going to lose insurance next year, to boost use of medical services in the second-half of 2017, its Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said Thursday.

Republicans are trying to repeal Obamacare and have not yet agreed to fund key subsidies for 2018 that help make the program affordable for low income people. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.