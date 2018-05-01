FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Health insurer Aetna posts quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna Inc, which has agreed to be bought by CVS Health Inc, reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday, primarily due to costs in the year-ago quarter related to termination of the Humana Inc deal.

Aetna’s net income came in at $1.21 billion, or $ 3.67 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $381 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $15.34 billion from $15.17 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

