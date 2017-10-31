FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Aetna's profit rises 39 pct in 3rd quarter
October 31, 2017 / 10:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Health insurer Aetna's profit rises 39 pct in 3rd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc’s profit rose 39 percent in the third quarter, due to lower losses in its Obamacare business and strong performance in its businesses.

The third-biggest U.S. health insurer said on Tuesday its net income rose to $838 million or $2.52 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $604 million or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Aetna has fully exited the 2018 Obamacare individual insurance market.

Its results come days after Reuters reported that pharmacy operator CVS Health offered to buy Aetna for more than $66 billion.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

