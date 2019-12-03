Afcon to build Mobileye headquarters in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Dec 3 (Reuters) -

* Israeli engineering and construction firm Afcon Holdings said on Tuesday it signed a 950 million shekel ($274 million) deal to build the global headquarters for automotive technology firm Mobileye in Jerusalem.

* The new campus will be completed by the end of 2022 and will be able to support 2,700 employees, the companies said.

* Mobileye, a leading developer of self-driving systems, is owned by Intel.

* ($1 = 3.4684 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)