Jan 11 (Reuters) - Lending startup Affirm Holdings Inc, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc co-founder Max Levchin, said on Monday it aims to raise as much as $1.08 billion in its initial public offering after boosting its price range. bit.ly/2XvVei0 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)