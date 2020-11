Nov 18 (Reuters) - Affirm Holdings Inc made its application for an initial public offering public on Wednesday, putting the lending startup on course for a stock market debut before the end of the year.

The startup, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc co-founder Max Levchin, had confidentially filed for an IPO in October. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)