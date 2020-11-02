Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul University attack

Afghan security forces leave the site of an incident after an attack at the university of Kabul, Afghanistan November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Kabul University on Monday that killed 22 people including students, the group’s Amaq News Agency said.

In a message posted on Telegram, the group claimed to have “killed and injured 80 Afghan judges, investigators and security personnel” who gathered on completion of a training programme.

The death toll released by Afghan officials is much lower, at 22, and does not mention the killing of judges or prosecutors. Officials said multiple students had been killed.