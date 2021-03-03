IS claims responsibility for attack on media workers in eastern Afghanistan: SITE intelligence group

(Reuters) - The Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three female media workers in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening.
The militant group, which has a presence in Afghanistan, said its fighters had targeted the three female employees of a television station in the eastern city of Jalalabad, according to SITE Intelligence group.
Three women who worked for Enikas TV aged between 18 and 20 had died and a fourth was critically injured after being shot on their way home from work, Afghan officials had said.
Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.