Corrections News
December 11, 2019 / 2:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Pompeo condemns deadly Taliban attack on U.S. military base

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph, deletes third paragraph after State Department says Pompeo misspoke when giving casualty figures)

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday condemned a suicide bombing in Afghanistan near Bagram air force base that he said wounded at least five U.S.-led coalition troops.

“Want to condemn this morning’s coordinated terrorist attack near Bagram air force base in the strongest possible terms,” Pompeo told reporters. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

