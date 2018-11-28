Industrials
Improvised device explodes close to G4S site in Afghanistan - source

EDINBURGH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - An improvised explosive device detonated close to the entrance of a facility run by British security firm G4S in Afghanistan at around 1430 British time, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Casualties were feared, the source said.

The explosion came only hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told a U.N.-sponsored conference in Geneva of plans to seek a peace agreement with the Taliban. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

