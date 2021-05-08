Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Kabul school blasts toll rises to 55 dead and 150 injured -security official

By Reuters Staff

KABUL, May 8 (Reuters) - The toll from blasts targeting a school in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday has risen to 55 dead and more than 150 injured, many badly, a security official told Reuters.

The blasts were caused by a car bomb and then mortars present inside the car, the high-ranking official, who requested anonymity, said.

The official death toll reported by the country’s interior ministry still stands at 30.

Reporting by Kabul Bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens

